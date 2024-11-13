London Broncos make first overseas signings for Championship 2025

LONDON BRONCOS have made their first overseas signing for the 2025 Championship season with the capture of halfback Connor O’Beirne.

The 27-year-old halfback has most recently been playing in France’s top division with Lezignan and before that Carcassone.

Standing at 1.97cm tall, O’Beirne will add significant size to the Broncos backs and he told London Broncos media he is looking forward to testing himself in a new country

O’Beirne said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Broncos in 2025! I’m really keen to get over to London and have a successful season.”

O’Beirne joins the likes of Lewis Bienek, Jensen Monk and Marcus Stock in committing to the Broncos following their relegation from Super League at the end of 2024.

