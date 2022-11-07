Hull FC announce exciting deals for five Super League youngsters

HULL FC have announced exciting deals for five Super League youngsters.

Harvey Barron, Will Gardiner, Matty Laidlaw, Lewis Martin, and Manoa Wacokecoke have all committed their future to the club.

All products of the club’s ever-growing Centre of Excellence programme, the quintet are the latest players to commit their future to the club ahead of the 2023 Betfred Super League season under the guidance of new head coach Tony Smith.

The five young stars join the likes of Charlie Severs, Davy Litten, and Denive Balmforth, who have already signed new deals at the MKM Stadium.

Hull FC bos Tony Smith, said: “Junior development is equally as important for each and every club, but ours in particular because it gives the club a connection with those that play for the team and everybody in the city, especially those young people with aspirations to play for our club one day,” he explained.

“I think it’s vitally important for young people who have supported the club through their childhood to look up to others from the city who have built successful careers.

“It doesn’t matter what age somebody is, if they are physically and mentally well-developed enough to play.

“Youth development is part of a clear focus at our club which has made great strides in recent times and I am looking forward to helping continue, starting with this group of younger players who will have a key role to play in our first-team environment.”