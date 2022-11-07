Hull KR duo join Championship side on loan for 2023

TWO of Hull KR’s brightest young stars have made the move to Championship club Newcastle Thunder on season-long loans.

Young forwards Connor Moore and Dan Okoro will both link up with the Newcastle Thunder for the 2023 season.

After making his first team debut in 2022, Moore featured regularly for the reserves team in 2022 whilst also making three appearances for the first team and four appearances for League One outfit, Hunslet.

Having returned to pre-season fresh from an Middle East Africa Championship success with Nigeria, Okoro will also be looking to feature regularly for Newcastle in 2022.

Okoro experienced a roller coaster 2022 season following a hand ligament injury.