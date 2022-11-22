Hull FC announce record-breaking sales ahead of 2023 Super League season

HULL FC look very much like a club with excitement and anticipation surrounding it following the appointment of Tony Smith as head coach.

After two seasons of finishing outside the top six play-offs under Brett Hodgson, chairman Adam Pearson and the rest of the Hull board decided to go in another direction for 2023.

That led the Black and Whites to bring in former Hull KR and Warrington Wolves boss Tony Smith as well as Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford to join those already signed for Hull for 2023 and beyond.

Alongside Clifford, his teammate from Newcastle Tex Hoy will also play under Smith next season with Jake Trueman joining from the Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos duo Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer.

And that anticipation has clearly seeped among the Hull faithful with a record-breaking sale of the alternate shirt for 2023.

The Black and Whites will be hoping for better under Smith next season, with the Australian having a great deal of trophy-winning pedigree from his time in charge of Warrington and the Leeds Rhinos whilst he also helped Hull KR to a Super League play-off semi-final as well as a Challenge Cup semi-final.