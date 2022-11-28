Hull KR confirm squad numbers for Super League 2023 as two new signings grab first-team shirts

HULL KR have announced their squad numbers for 2023 with new signings Tom Opacic and Sauaso Sue grabbing a first-team shirt.

Opacic is the Robins’ number 3 after joining from NRL Grand Finalists’ Parramatta Eels in the off-season whilst NRL veteran Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue receives the number 8 jersey.

Rounding off the Robins’ trio of NRL imports, Rhys Kennedy takes the number 15 for 2023 with new Wakefield Trinity signing James Batchelor taking 16 and Louis Senior 23.

New signings Sam Luckley and Yusuf Aydin take 26 and 27, respectively.

Hull KR’s squad numbers in full:

1 Lachlan Coote

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

6 Roger Millward MBE (Retired)

7 Jordan Abdull

8 Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

19 Will Dagger

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

27 Yusuf Aydın

28 Will Tate

29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

30 Greg Richards

31 Zach Fishwick

32 Connor Barley