Hull KR confirm squad numbers for Super League 2023 as two new signings grab first-team shirts

HULL KR have announced their squad numbers for 2023 with new signings Tom Opacic and Sauaso Sue grabbing a first-team shirt.
Opacic is the Robins’ number 3 after joining from NRL Grand Finalists’ Parramatta Eels in the off-season whilst NRL veteran Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue receives the number 8 jersey.
Rounding off the Robins’ trio of NRL imports, Rhys Kennedy takes the number 15 for 2023 with new Wakefield Trinity signing James Batchelor taking 16 and Louis Senior 23.
New signings Sam Luckley and Yusuf Aydin take 26 and 27, respectively.
Hull KR’s squad numbers in full:
1 Lachlan Coote
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
6 Roger Millward MBE (Retired)
7 Jordan Abdull
8 Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
19 Will Dagger
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
24 Sam Wood
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
27 Yusuf Aydın
28 Will Tate
29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
30 Greg Richards
31 Zach Fishwick
32 Connor Barley