Hull FC boss John Cartwright responds to speculation linking him with NRL job

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright has responded to speculation linking him with an NRL job for 2025.

Cartwright, who is currently assistant coach at Brisbane Broncos and the New South Wales Blues, has been linked with a move to what will become the NRL’s 18th team in 2025, the Perth Bears.

The Daily Telegraph has linked Cartwright to the role despite the Australian signing a three-year deal with Hull from 2025 onwards back in May.

With the Bears looking destined to become the new franchise in the southern hemisphere, a number of bosses have already been linked to the role, including new Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur.

Cartwright, meanwhile, has issued a defiant response when approached by the Daily Telegraph about the speculation, saying: “I’m contracted to Hull for next season and am throwing everything I have into that job.”

