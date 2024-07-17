Leigh Leopards issue statement following “disappointing images” of supporters during win over Huddersfield Giants

LEIGH LEOPARDS have issued a statement following the circulation of “disappointing images” of supporters during the club’s 20-16 win over Huddersfield Giants at the weekend.

There were a number of controversial decisions made during that fixture, including the scrapping of a try awarded to Leigh winger Darnell McIntosh and a penalty kick that was deemed in touch by a touch judge, despite the Leopards coming away with the ball.

However, passions boiled over at times with the Leigh club ‘reminding’ supporters of the need to be respectful to all players and officials.

The statement reads: “Leigh Leopards would like to remind its supporters of its support of the sport’s Tackle It campaign.

“Having had a long run of being away from the Leopards Den at Leigh Sports Village it was great to see so many of our fans back supporting the team and creating a great atmosphere.

“It was also fantastic to see the unveiling of the #7robburrow flag and the minute’s applause, followed by the chants of “There’s only one Rob Burrow” which added to our fans’ respect that was shown at Headingley.

“Unfortunately, as well as those fantastic images and elements of the occasion, there were some that the club would not like to see repeated.

“The club understands the passion and frustration that can boil over during games, particularly when mistakes are made from players and officials.

“However, we must reinforce that we cannot tolerate any abuse towards players or officials from any of our supporters.

“All supporters are accountable to the club’s, stadium’s and RFL’s codes of conduct as can be found on the website and as a result the club is accountable for the behaviour of its fans.

“We must therefore take action where it is deemed appropriate that these policies are breached.

“Having had a few incidents at the end of last year we have been really pleased with the way our supporters have backed the club, both home and away, and it is therefore disappointing to see images that do not portray the values of the club and those we portray.

“We respectfully ask all our fans to enjoy being vociferous and to uphold its values of respect towards all players, officials and supporters alike.”

