New Hull FC boss John Cartwright linked with NRL job

NEW HULL FC head coach John Cartwright has been linked with an NRL job, just two months after signing a three-year deal with the Black and Whites.

Cartwright, who is currently assistant coach at Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues, has been linked with the new NRL franchise, Perth Bears, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Though the Bears have yet to be announced as the 18th NRL team, it is almost certain that the Perth-based team will become the next franchise to make it into Australia and New Zealand’s most prestigious competition.

