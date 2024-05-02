Hull FC owner Adam Pearson to take over chief executive role as he hails outgoing James Clark

HULL FC owner Adam Pearson has hailed the achievements of outgoing chief executive James Clark after 15 years at the club.

Clark revealed that he would be stepping down as CEO earlier this morning in another key reshuffle at the MKM Stadium.

Pearson has chartered Clark’s successes at the East Yorkshire club as well as explaining how he did it facing adversity with obstacles such as having the “largest facility costs in Super League”.

Pearson has wrote: “It is with regret that James has decided to leave the club after fifteen years of loyal and diligent service, but we understand his desire to explore new challenges and focus on his young family which he has barely seen since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“He has achieved so much at Hull FC and will be sorely missed by everyone working at the club, particularly myself.

“In James’ first three years as Chief Executive, we won back-to-back Challenge Cup finals with a squad of players and staff that was put together by James, Lee Radford and Motu Tony, and some squad it was!

“We continued to qualify for the play-offs through to the end of the 2020 season under Andy Last and the first five years of James’ tenure made very impressive reading as the club went from strength-to-strength on and off the field.

“Unfortunately, the unexpected onset of the coronavirus pandemic brought about a whole new series of unprecedented challenges that James met head on with great success, steering the club through uncharted waters.

“I actually believe that the club would have not survived that period had it not been for his input and leadership.

“The biggest stadium and largest facility costs in Super League being compounded by our inability to allow supporters to enter the ground during the pandemic would have been a scenario that would have broken most clubs and most Chief Executives, but he grasped that challenge with both hands.

“Since the pandemic, it has been a significant challenge for the club to remain afloat and become financially solvent again, which we have all worked incredibly hard to deliver.

“With James’ hard work and guidance, alongside our Head of Finance Nigel Hansford, we believe we have achieved this goal.”

Pearson added that the East Yorkshire club is expected to break even this year following a number of lucrative off-field deals.

“Despite recently posting £1 million losses for 2023, we remain on target to breakeven in 2024, despite disappointing performances on the pitch, which is an incredible effort and reward for some extensive work behind the scenes.

“This year is anticipated to be our highest turnover figures for several years, only bettered by our cup winning campaign in 2017, which is testament to James’ efforts to safeguard the future of the club and see it grow again, alongside his loyal team of staff.

“Five months ago, I began the search for new shareholders and directors to help us share the burden and responsibility of a large sports franchise in a landscape where central broadcast distributions are over a million pounds less than they were in 2016.

“We have worked thoroughly through this process and are closing in on several financial options which will be beneficial for the club and will allow us to compete for the top six again on a more consistent basis over the coming years.

“With that in mind and after what has been an exhausting few years, James has made the credible decision that prior to any restructure that this is the right time for a change in his sporting career and in terms of his family life.

“His commitment to the club has been such that he has barely seen his very young children over the last few years and after reflecting on some recent family events, he feels that needs to become his priority for the time being, which we fully support.

“On behalf of everyone at Hull FC, I would like to place on record my personal thanks to James for his unbelievable contribution to the last decade at the club, which has seen us progress to success at Wembley and on to a Super League ‘A Grade’ rating off the field, with a burgeoning academy and training facility that would be the envy of most in Super League.

“Moving forward, I will now combine the role of Chairman and Chief Executive for the foreseeable future. I will also undertake a search to find a non-executive Chairman capable of assisting me in ensuring the club continues to run in the most professional manner possible, so that the two roles can continue to be separate on a long-term basis.

“Richie Myler and myself will now work closely together day-to-day to ensure the club can continue to work back towards the glory days we enjoyed in recent years, which James played such an integral leadership role in delivering over the last decade.

“We wish James and his family the very best for the future and I wish him all the success in his venture.”

