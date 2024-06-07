Ian Watson on whether he fears the sack at Huddersfield Giants and if he is the right man for the Super League job

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has reiterated his belief that he is the right man to take the club to new heights after a disappointing run of results.

The West Yorkshire club have lost five games in all competitions, with some outside noise calling for Watson’s head following almost four years in charge.

In that time, Watson has helped the Giants to a Challenge Cup Final in 2022 and a third placed finish, but Huddersfield missed out on a Wembley appearance this year after being thrashed 46-10 by Warrington Wolves in the semi-final over a fortnight ago.

The Giants also currently sit outside the top six play-offs, but Watson has no fears about being sacked.

“I think I’m getting sacked every week! I’ve always been like that,” Watson said.

“As a player, I was always told to play every game like it was your last and I still follow that as a coach.

“I had a good cohort of people around me when I was growing up as a player who showed me how to do things and what it was like to be a leader and how you carried yourself.

“When you are a coach you are worried about doing your job and getting your team right because it is a short career, whereas as a player the worries were about being dropped or getting injured.

“I think I’ve been very lucky and honoured to represent the teams I have done in my ten years as a head coach.”

Does Watson still feel he is the right man to get Huddersfield competing for trophies on a regular basis?

“As long as the players are doing the right things and trying their best then I will always feel confident and believe in the group of players we have here.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast