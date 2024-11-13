Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary’s representative reportedly contacted key chief over stunning move

THE representative of Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary reportedly contacted former key rugby union chief Hamish McLennan over a potential stunning switch to rugby union.

McLennan was the man at the forefront of ex-rugby league star Joseph Suaalii’s move from Sydney Roosters to Rugby Australia, with Suaalii excelling in Australia’s 42-37 win over England in a Test match at Twickenham last weekend.

Now McLennan has revealed that he was contacted by a third-party claiming a number of NRL stars were keen to explore a code switch – with Cleary one of them, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Those talks never progressed to formal ones because McLennan no longer had official ties with Rugby Australia after being removed as chairman earlier this month.

“Earlier this year, I got told Cleary and a few other top NRL players were keen to come to rugby via a third party,” McLennan told The Daily Telegraph.

“It wasn’t directed at me, but I believe it was all real.

“Perhaps they (Cleary and the other NRL players) were wanting to test the waters with a few people, but by then I had left Rugby Australia.

“I left it alone as I felt it had nothing to do with me.”

Cleary, a four-time NRL Premiership winner with Penrith, would be worth millions for rugby union according to McLennan: “RA has to go after Cleary, absolutely.

“I think the next two players Rugby Australia should look to target are Nathan Cleary and Payne Haas.

“It would be an amazing experience for Nathan.

“Signing Cleary would be a game changer for the code and add millions in the TV rights deal coming up.

“Nathan has done it all in rugby league. He has won four premierships with Penrith and played State of Origin and Test football.

“He was previously asked by NRL media about Suualii playing rugby and he mentioned how he loved rugby because he grew up in New Zealand when his dad was coaching the Warriors.

“Rugby Australia should get him for the next World Cup in Australia.

“Nathan Cleary would be phenomenal.”

