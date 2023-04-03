Malta rugby league international wants Super League move

FOR most northern hemisphere rugby league players, the Super League is the pinnacle of their achievements.

That is certainly true for one Maltese international who goes by the name of Zarrin Galea.

Unknown by the overwhelming majority of rugby league fans in this country, Galea is making a name for himself abroad, both in the domestic leagues in France as well as internationally for Malta.

Just 22 years of age, Australian Galea is plying his trade in the French Elite Two division with RC Salon XIII – nicknamed ‘The Jaguars’ – a team in Salon-de-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

With experience in Australia for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls – Brisbane Broncos’ feeder team – the future looks bright for fullback/centre Galea as he explains just how much he is enjoying himself in France whilst having the ambition to make it to the UK.

“The French competition has been a good experience, it’s cool to test yourself playing a sport you love in a different language,” Galea told League Express.

“I think it’s somewhat helped me develop as a person and player in many different aspects.

“The French culture wasn’t difficult to get used to, it’s a pretty good area here in the south of France.

“The language was difficult at the start, but I’ve definitely got better since being here.

“I do have an ambition to go to the UK to play in either the Championship or Super League. If an opportunity arose I would take it with both hands and run.”

Whilst many 22-year-olds would be aiming for domestic success first, Galea has had the taste of international experience with Malta, representing his father’s family.

The fullback/centre has been part of Malta Rugby League’s heritage pathways program for the past seven years, first representing his heritage as a 15-year-old in the New South Wales Rugby League Harmony Cup tournament.

Throughout the Under-16s and Under-18s age brackets, Galea has gone on to earn selection for the Maltese in junior internationals against Italy, Philippines and Lebanon.

And, the 22-year-old couldn’t be prouder to represent the Maltese.

“It’s definitely one of my proudest achievements in my rugby league career. I’ve always wanted to represent Malta from a young age, and to do it from early on in my career, I’m very proud to represent the country and don the jersey.

“I owe a lot of it to my family, their support has pushed me to be my best and get me to where I am today.”