Hull FC confirm signing of NRL back for 2025 season

HULL FC have confirmed the signing of Jordan Rapana from Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal from next season.

The veteran back has scored 111 tries in 219 NRL appearances, almost all of them in eleven seasons with Canberra after beginning his career with Gold Coast Titans and then playing rugby union for five years.

Wellington-born Rapana, 35, has also represented both Cook Islands and New Zealand internationally and featured at three World Cups.

Hull hope that Rapana’s experience will be beneficial not only on the field but also in influencing their young players.

Director of rugby Richie Myler said: “We’ve got a really promising crop of young backs coming through at the club currently, and adding a player the calibre of Jordan Rapana is the perfect role model for them to look up – an experienced competitor who has performed at the top level of the game for over a decade.

“Jordan has been an incredible leadership figure for the Raiders, and we’re hoping he can bring some of those qualities to us in 2025 and become one of our own leaders.

“We are delighted to have Jordan as part of our journey over the next couple of years and we’re confident he will help us define our identity as a club moving forward.”

Rapana’s signing is the sixth announced by Hull FC ahead of next season.

Leigh Leopards trio John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes will join alongside Jordan Abdull, from Hull KR, and Amir Bourouh from Salford Red Devils.

In turn, Danny Houghton is retiring, Carlos Tuimavave is leaving and Jake Trueman has signed for Wakefield Trinity.

