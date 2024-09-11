Jordan Rapana reveals reasons for joining Hull FC

JORDAN RAPANA says incoming coach John Cartwright was a key reason for choosing to sign with Hull FC.

The former New Zealand international back will join Hull on a two-year deal from next season.

While Rapana is best known for over a decade of service to Canberra Raiders, scoring 106 tries in 214 appearances, he began his NRL career with Gold Coast Titans in 2008.

There he worked under Cartwright, who led the Titans for more than seven seasons following their introduction to the NRL.

That is the Aussie’s only previous head-coach role, but he has left his position as an assistant at Brisbane Broncos to lead Hull – where his son Jed already plays – next year.

“I’m looking forward to coming over to start winning some games,” said 35-year-old Rapana of signing.

“What was key for me was the fact that John Cartwright gave me my debut at the Titans, so him signing for Hull FC was a big tick in the box for me signing for the club.

“I’ve always enjoyed a challenge, and I think that playing in Super League will be a challenge.

“It’s a tough, physical league, but that’s what I build my game on, so I’m really keen to come over there and give it a crack.”

Rapana previously played at Hull’s MKM Stadium during New Zealand’s tour of England in 2018, and at the World Cup of 2022 when he scored a try and kicked five goals in New Zealand’s quarter-final win over Fiji.

“I know the city pretty well because I’ve stayed there with the Kiwis a couple of times before,” he added.

“I’d say of all of the cities in England, it’s probably the one where Rugby League dominates the most. The people from Hull – they live, breathe and sleep Rugby League!

“I know that historically, Hull FC are a strong Rugby League club. They’ve got an awesome fan base, so I’m looking forward to it.”

