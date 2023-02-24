Phil Gould issues humble St Helens statement after saying Penrith “should be able to declare by half-time” in World Club Challenge

PRIOR to the World Club Challenge clash between St Helens and Penrith Panthers, there were a number of pundits Down Under that believed Saints would get nowhere near their NRL opponents.

One of those was Canterbury Bulldogs’ General Manager and NRL pundit Phil ‘Gus’ Gould who, when asked how many points Penrith would win by, stated: “They should be able to declare by half-time.”

It’s fair to say that the backlash was immense when Saints charged to glory last weekend courtesy of a Lewis Dodd drop goal in golden point – and a lot of it was aimed at Gould.

Both Alex Walmlsey and Jonny Lomax took aim at the Australian following the game with the trophy in their hands, but Gould has since issued a humble statement of praise which was broadcast live on Sky Sports last night.

“Hello St Helens fans, Phil Gould from Australia here. Congratulations on your brilliant World Club Challenge victory over the Penrith Panthers over here in Australia last week,” Gould said.”

“What a tremendous performance. Played on passion and pride, as well as the fantastic ability of this football team.

“Maybe one day we will find a club good enough over here to come and take it back off you but until then enjoy the celebrations.

“It was a wonderful match and best of luck to you.”

Meanwhile, Saints coach Paul Wellens was determined to change opinions – like that of Gould – of Super League whilst Down Under.

“There were two things that I spoke about before the game. The first was changing opinions. Rugby league on this side for too long and almost ridiculed at times from those in Australia.

“We wanted to go out there and changed opinions of those who see us that way over there.”