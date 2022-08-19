Hull FC duo ruled out for rest of season

Hull FC backs Jack Walker and Darnell McIntosh have been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Both players were forced off during Hull’s abject Super League defeat at home to St Helens last weekend.

On-loan Leeds Rhinos fullback Walker is expected to require surgery on an ankle injury, ending his spell with the Black and Whites.

“Jack has a syndesmosis injury which I believe requires an operation,” said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson. “I’m absolutely gutted for him, he’s a great kid.”

Winger Darnell McIntosh, in his first season at Hull since signing from Huddersfield Giants, is also thought unlikely to be able to play again this term, in his case because of a foot injury.

Hodgson said: “The signs aren’t looking great. We don’t know the entire extent of it at the moment but I wouldn’t think he’ll feature again this year.”

Fellow backs Adam Swift and Carlos Tuimavave have already been ruled out for the rest of the season, along with forwards Andre Savelio, Joe Cator and Jack Brown.

But Josh Griffin and Cameron Scott, currently out with quad and groin injuries respectively, are still expected to return.