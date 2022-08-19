Warrington Wolves youngster Connor Wrench ruled out for nine months by injury

Warrington Wolves centre Connor Wrench has been ruled out for around nine months with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The 20-year-old, who played for England Knights at the end of last year, has become a regular in the Warrington team this campaign.

But he suffered a knee injury in last week’s Super League win over Toulouse Olympique which will require surgery and rule him out well into 2023.

“The club is fully behind Connor in every step of his recovery,” said the Wolves in a statement.

Wrench signed a new contract earlier this year to stay with Warrington until 2025, and is highly rated by head coach Daryl Powell.