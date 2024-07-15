Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

Produced a stellar two-try display against St Helens.

2. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

Played on the wing against Huddersfield, but suitably impressed.

3. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Produced a tremendous display against Saints.

4. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers

Put in the centres in the absence of Sam Wood and Alex Mellor enjoyed a great game against London.

5. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers

Another two tries for Innes Senior who is loving life at Castleford.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Started at halfback and then moved to fullback when Niall Evalds went off, but he had a superb game against Hull FC.

7. Jacob Miller – Castleford Tigers

Probably Jacob Miller’s best game in a Castleford shirt against London.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Continues to impress even in a losing side.

9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

Started for Hull KR against Hull FC and his experience certainly told.

10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Made some massive metres in the win over Leeds.

11. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards

Was brilliant for Leigh in attack and defence in the win over Huddersfield.

12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

Continues to impress in a St Helens shirt.

13. Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants

A massive performance from Luke Yates almost pushed his side over the line against Leigh.

Substitutes

14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Cut Leeds apart with ease on Friday.

15. Harry Robertson – St Helens

What a debut from the youngster. Harry Robertson certainly didn’t look out of his depth against Wigan.

16. Logan Moy – Hull FC

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side in the Hull derby.

17. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Proved the difference in the end against Huddersfield.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast