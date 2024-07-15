Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
Produced a stellar two-try display against St Helens.
2. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards
Played on the wing against Huddersfield, but suitably impressed.
3. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
Produced a tremendous display against Saints.
4. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers
Put in the centres in the absence of Sam Wood and Alex Mellor enjoyed a great game against London.
5. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers
Another two tries for Innes Senior who is loving life at Castleford.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Started at halfback and then moved to fullback when Niall Evalds went off, but he had a superb game against Hull FC.
7. Jacob Miller – Castleford Tigers
Probably Jacob Miller’s best game in a Castleford shirt against London.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Continues to impress even in a losing side.
9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR
Started for Hull KR against Hull FC and his experience certainly told.
10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves
Made some massive metres in the win over Leeds.
11. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards
Was brilliant for Leigh in attack and defence in the win over Huddersfield.
12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens
Continues to impress in a St Helens shirt.
13. Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants
A massive performance from Luke Yates almost pushed his side over the line against Leigh.
Substitutes
14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Cut Leeds apart with ease on Friday.
15. Harry Robertson – St Helens
What a debut from the youngster. Harry Robertson certainly didn’t look out of his depth against Wigan.
16. Logan Moy – Hull FC
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side in the Hull derby.
17. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Proved the difference in the end against Huddersfield.
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.