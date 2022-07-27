Wakefield Trinity rocked by another season-ending injury blow

Wakefield Trinity winger Jorge Taufua will miss the rest of the season after undergoing arm surgery.

Taufua only joined the club earlier this month from Manly Sea Eagles but broke his arm in his second Trinity appearance last week, a golden-point defeat to St Helens.

It means the 30-year-old won’t play again this year as Wakefield, currently bottom of the Super League table, battle to avoid relegation.

“He is really disappointed, he is gutted his season has finished that way,” said Wakefield head coach Willie Poching.

He is the third player to be ruled out for the remainder of the year at Wakefield, following winger Tom Johnstone and forward Jay Pitts with groin and hand injuries respectively.

They are also without Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne and the suspended Kelepi Tanginoa for a huge derby clash at Castleford Tigers on Friday.