Hull FC forward Will Gardiner makes season-long loan move as St Helens winger extends loan at Barrow Raiders

HULL FC forward Will Gardiner has made a season-long loan move to Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

The Black and Whites have the option to recall Gardiner after two weeks, with the back-rower bolstering Paul Cooke’s side ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Halifax Panthers.

Gardiner, who is 23 years of age, has made 30 Super League and Challenge Cup appearances for the Black and Whites since making his debut for the club back in 2022.

Meanwhile, St Helens winger Tee Ritson has had his loan extended with Barrow Raiders, though Saints will retain the option to recall the Thai international at any point.

Ritson will go straight into Barrow’s squad for this weekend’s clash against Bradford Bulls.