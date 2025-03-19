Warrington Wolves player Joshua Lynch banned for 16 months following doping violation

WARRINGTON WOLVES player Josh Lynch has been banned from all World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport for a period of 16 months following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance.

Lynch was tested by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) on 14 December 2023 during a training session with Warrington.

Analysis of the 21-year-old’s sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (‘AAF’) for ibutamoren, a Growth-Hormone. Ibutamoren is not approved for human use and is prohibited in sport at all times.

Separately, on 22 January 2024, Lynch was tested by UKAD at his home address. Analysis of that urine sample did not return an AAF.

UKAD sent Lynch a Notice Letter on 2 February 2024, notifying him that he may have committed ADRVs for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance, and imposing a Provisional Suspension.

In response, Lynch accepted he had committed the ADRVs but indicated that he wished to challenge the Consequences on the basis that he denied knowingly or intentionally using ibutamoren or any other Prohibited Substance. UKAD subsequently charged Lynch with both ADRVs.

In response to the Charge, the 21-year-old provided an account of accidental ingestion of ibutamoren and stated that, on 12 December 2023, he consumed a protein shake that had been prepared in a blender.

Lynch further stated that he was unaware the blender had previously been used by a friend to prepare a protein shake containing ibutamoren. Lynch claimed to be unaware that his friend was using ibutamoren.

UKAD instructed an independent scientific expert to provide an opinion on the pharmacokinetic plausibility of Lynch’s account. The expert concluded that the 21-year-old’s explanation was plausible and, later, further indicated that, had Lynch been a regular user of ibutamoren, he would have expected such use to be apparent by way of an AAF in the Sample provided by Mr Lynch on 22 January.

UKAD referred the matter to the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) and a Panel was convened to hear it on 10 December 2024. Lynch and his friend provided oral evidence and were cross examined by UKAD.

In a decision issued on 16 January 2025, the NADP accepted the account put forward by the Warrington man and concluded that Lynch had established the source of ibutamoren and had not acted with intent, as defined by the Anti-Doping Rules. Assessing the 21-year-old’s fault in committing the ADRVs, the NADP imposed a sixteen-month period of ineligibility.

Accounting for the period of time Lynch spent provisionally suspended, his period of ineligibility is deemed to have commenced on 2 February 2024 and will expire at 11:59pm on 1 June 2025.