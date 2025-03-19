Paul Rowley responds to potential Salford Red Devils player sales and Marc Sneyd’s exit

PAUL ROWLEY has insisted that he is ‘taking each day as it comes’ regarding player sales at the Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils have already lost Marc Sneyd to Warrington Wolves, whilst Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai and Brad Singleton have all been linked with moves away from Salford.

Rowley named an 18-man squad for tomorrow night’s clash against Huddersfield Giants, with none of those players mentioned above included.

When asked about more player exits, the Salford boss was pragmatic.

“We take every day as it comes, so we’ll just crack on with our game first,” Rowley said.

“If that (player exits) occupies my mind then it’s not a healthy position for me to be in. I need to focus on the job in hand.”

When asked if there was any update on Macdonald and Lafai, Rowley replied: “No update.”

Rowley was also asked about the impact that Sneyd’s exit could have on the club.

“We can’t disguise the fact that it’s a huge miss for us. More importantly, like any player leaving, I think it’s the character and the person they are.

“We’ll miss him, we’ll miss him in the team room and his influence off the pitch as much as on it.

“He’s been a great pro for us and we wish him nothing but the best but that’s the way it is, that’s rugby, that’s sport but more importantly, that’s life.

“He’s a good lad, he’s got a great family and we’ll miss him and we’ll miss his little lad rocking up at training as well.”