Hull FC given major blow as head coach Simon Grix provides injury latest

HULL FC have been given a major blow for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season, with head coach Simon Grix revealing that Danny Houghton will be out for a minimum of six weeks.

Houghton is expected to leave the Black and Whites at the end of the year after spending his entire career with his boyhood club.

But a significant tear in Houghton’s calf could mean that the hooker will not play many more games at the MKM Stadium.

“Carlos (Tuimavave) is looking good – he’s trained today absolutely fine,” Grix told BBC Radio Humberside.

“That decision will come down to performance as opposed to injury. Ligi (Sao) and Jack (Charles) are alright. It was a physical game, but they’re alright.

“We need more information, but Danny has got a pretty significant tear in his calf.

“I don’t think there’s much calf left to tear. It’s all scar tissue from all the past ones, but the rehab doesn’t change.

“It’s on the larger scale. We need to do some more investigation, but I’d say it’s a minimum of six weeks.”

Grix also said on Jed Cartwright, who has a long-term foot injury: “He’s two weeks in. I said at the time it would be a minimum of four. He’s getting on with his rehab.”

