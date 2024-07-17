Hull FC outside back leaves club with immediate effect

HULL FC outside back Cam Scott has been granted an early release from his contract with the Super League club.

Scott will be linking up with Wakefield Trinity after signing a long-term deal with Daryl Powell’s side, but now the centre appears to be heading to Belle Vue with immediate effect.

Having progressed through the club’s Academy, Scott went on to make 73 senior appearances for Hull, scoring 15 tries.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Scott said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club. From walking through the door as a 17-year-old with a dream to leaving as a man having made that dream a reality.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the coaches, staff members and playing groups that I’ve had the pleasure to be a part of, which have helped mould me into the person and player I am today.

“It really has been a pleasure and I wish the club every success going forward.”

