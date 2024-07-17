Salford Red Devils snap up Super League forward on season-long loan

JOE BULLOCK has joined Salford Red Devils on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

The prop forward has featured 10 times for the Wire throughout 2024, scoring one try, but will now link-up with Paul Rowley’s squad for the remainder of this season.

Bullock began his career with Blackpool Scorpions ARLFC, before spending time on loan with South Wales Scorpions, Leigh Centurions (now Leopards) and Barrow Raiders.

A permanent move to Cumbria followed, where he scored 21 tries in 101 appearances with the Raiders and went on to win League One’s Player of the Year in 2017.

He then signed a three-year deal with Wigan Warriors and featured in the 2020 Super League Grand Final against St Helens.

Across spells with Warrington and Wigan, the 31-year-old has made 102 Super League appearances and he has also spent short spells at Widnes Vikings on dual-reg and Hull FC on loan.

In reaction to adding Bullock to his squad, Head Coach, Paul Rowley has said: “We are all pleased to welcome Joe to the club and look forward to seeing him pull on the Salford jersey.

“We took a few knocks on Saturday, so we are grateful for the opportunity to bring in Joe for the foreseeable future.”

After his first day of training with his new teammates, Bullock has said: “I want to thank Salford and Paul for the opportunity to come to the club on loan.

“I am looking forward to getting on the pitch and doing my best for club, and the boys. I can’t wait to get going this week and help Salford with their push at the back end of the season!”

