Superb Wigan Warriors thrash dismal Wakefield Trinity

WIGAN WARRIORS got their first win of the 2023 Super League season with a comprehensive thrashing of Wakefield Trinity.
The writing was on the wall when Bevan French crossed in the sixth minute before Liam Marshall dotted down five minutes later.
Two Harry Smith conversions made it 12-0 before French and Marshall registered their second within the next ten minutes as Wigan led 22-0.
Liam Farrell crossed on 26 minutes with Jai Field getting in on the act just before the break as the Warriors led 34-0 at half-time.
Normal service was resumed just two minutes into the second-half as Marshall grabbed his third. Smith again converted to make it 40-0.
It was Marshall dotting down for his fourth shortly after, too, as Trinity simply couldn’t live with the pace and power of the Warriors with Jake Wardle finding his winger once more. Smith missed the conversion, but Wigan led 44-0.
A period of ebb and flow followed before Sam Powell went over on 65 minutes with Smith getting in on the act moments later. The halfback converted to make it 54-0.
Cade Cust was the next on the scoresheet as Smith’s conversion brought up the 60-point mark.
Wigan Warriors
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
14 Mike Cooper
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
Substitutes
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
Tries: French 2, Marshall 4, Farrell, Field, Powell, Smith, Cust
Goals: Smith 8/11
Wakefield Trinity
6 Lee Gaskell
5 Tom Lineham
3 Corey Hall
2 Jorge Taufua
23 Lewis Murphy
21 Samisoni Langi
7 Mason Lino
10 Jai Whitbread
20 Morgan Smith
22 Rob Butler
13 Jay Pitts
11 Matty Ashurst
19 Kevin Proctor
Substitutes
8 Eddie Battye
12 Kelepi Tanginoa
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni