Superb Wigan Warriors thrash dismal Wakefield Trinity

WIGAN WARRIORS got their first win of the 2023 Super League season with a comprehensive thrashing of Wakefield Trinity.

The writing was on the wall when Bevan French crossed in the sixth minute before Liam Marshall dotted down five minutes later.

Two Harry Smith conversions made it 12-0 before French and Marshall registered their second within the next ten minutes as Wigan led 22-0.

Liam Farrell crossed on 26 minutes with Jai Field getting in on the act just before the break as the Warriors led 34-0 at half-time.

Normal service was resumed just two minutes into the second-half as Marshall grabbed his third. Smith again converted to make it 40-0.

It was Marshall dotting down for his fourth shortly after, too, as Trinity simply couldn’t live with the pace and power of the Warriors with Jake Wardle finding his winger once more. Smith missed the conversion, but Wigan led 44-0.

A period of ebb and flow followed before Sam Powell went over on 65 minutes with Smith getting in on the act moments later. The halfback converted to make it 54-0.

Cade Cust was the next on the scoresheet as Smith’s conversion brought up the 60-point mark.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

14 Mike Cooper

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Substitutes

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

Tries: French 2, Marshall 4, Farrell, Field, Powell, Smith, Cust

Goals: Smith 8/11

Wakefield Trinity

6 Lee Gaskell

5 Tom Lineham

3 Corey Hall

2 Jorge Taufua

23 Lewis Murphy

21 Samisoni Langi

7 Mason Lino

10 Jai Whitbread

20 Morgan Smith

22 Rob Butler

13 Jay Pitts

11 Matty Ashurst

19 Kevin Proctor

Substitutes

8 Eddie Battye

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni