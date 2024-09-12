The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for penultimate Super League round

THE match of the round is at Leigh Leopards, where Hull KR visit and I fancy Willie Peters’ boys to complete a treble, but by just seven points.

Leeds Rhinos might have toppled Wigan Warriors at Headingley last month, but I can’t see a repeat, with the Cherry and Whites taking revenge by 26.

Similarly, I can’t envisage Castleford Tigers beating St Helens twice running (Paul Wellens’ side by 14).

I also fancy 14-point victories for Salford Red Devils against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons over London Broncos.

In Saturday’s other game, I think Warrington Wolves will slay Huddersfield Giants by 24.

