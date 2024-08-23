Craig Lingard on what new signing Zac Cini will bring, the position he will play and other signings

CASTLEFORD TIGERS made their first signing last night in the shape of Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini, who has joined the club on a two-year deal.

Cini, 24, has played just four NRL games in three seasons, but joins the Tigers with a point to prove.

For Castleford head coach, Craig Lingard, he is keen to see Cini in action.

“We have been speaking to him for a while. It’s a position we needed to recruit in,” Lingard said.

“Zac has got unpredictability about him. Offensively he has got some great agility, speed and strength.

“We are primarily bringing him in as a centre but he covers all the outside back positions so hopefully he will get us on the front foot out of yardage and finish some tries off.

“We are excited with what he can bring us and hopefully he will be the first of a few we will bring in.”

