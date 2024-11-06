The 12 Laws introduced for the unique 745 rugby league-union game in honour of Rob Burrow CBE

AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium will host a unique rugby occasion on Sunday 17th November with the first ever 745 Game in tribute to Rugby League legend, Rob Burrow CBE.

Former Leeds Rhinos players Danny McGuire, Kylie Leuluai, Keith Senior, Gareth Ellis and Luke Gale have all put their hands up to play in the game and will take on stars of Rugby Union, including Danny Cipriani, Geordan Murphy, Billy Twelvetrees and Matt Banahan.

The game, which will be a hybrid of Rugby League and Rugby Union rules, was an idea that Burrow and former Leicester and Gloucester Rugby Union player Ed Slater were developing before Burrow passed away in June this year, aged just 41.

The distinctive name for the match, The 745 Game, comes from the numbers worn by Burrow (7) and Slater (4) along with Scottish Rugby Union legend Doddie Weir (5). The match itself, which will kick off at 3pm, will see former stars of both codes come together for the ground breaking clash, which is hoped could become an annual event to support MND communities across the country.

The Laws of the Game were initially created by Rob Burrow and Ed Slater and have been extended ahead of the historic clash. The match will have two referees, Ben Thaler from Rugby League and Frank Murphy from Rugby Union.

The 745 Game – The Laws

1. 13-a-side – six forwards, seven backs

2. Each team can bring on a goal kicker only for kicks at goal

3. Unlimited tackles in your own half but six tackles once attacking team passes half way

4. Unlimited interchanges

5. Uncontested scrums from knock ons and forward passes. These are taken on the 20m mark in from touch, attacking team can select which side of the field scrum is placed

6. Uncontested five man line outs when ball goes into touch

7. One on one ball steals allowed in tackle before attacking ball carrier gets to ground, once knee to ground, tackle complete, play the ball to restart play

8. Two markers at tackle, offside is five metres from the play the ball

9. Two referees, one union, one league. One officiating the ruck, the other offside

10. Five points for a try, two for a penalty, conversion and drop goal

11. If the ball is knocked dead in goal, goal line drop out from the defending team, must go at least ten metres

12. Penalties kicked to touch re-start with a line out or take tap from where penalty is awarded, advantage for union but encourages league to attack from penalties

All funds raised from The 745 Game will be split three ways, directly supporting the MND community. These funds will help further research into treatments and potential cures, and also provide critical support to families living with MND. From funding extensive research to offering monetary grants for essential equipment & supporting smaller MND charities, this game aims to change lives.