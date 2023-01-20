Hull FC no longer the ‘Jake Connor show’ according to his former Super League teammate

FORMER Hull FC star Jake Connor is no longer at the MKM Stadium – indeed he has since signed for the Huddersfield Giants – and now current Black and Whites man Josh Griffin has declared that Connor’s ‘show’ is over.

Connor was heralded as Hull’s star player in his stint at the club with his 33 assists in 2022 the highest in Super League.

However, new Black and Whites coach Tony Smith has called on his side to move together more as a team, according to Griffin.

“He wants us to play with confidence and push the pass but not to dwell on errors,” Griffin told BBC Humberside.

“Obviously as a team we are trying to play with more connectivity and we’ve moved away from the Jake Connor show with him leading.”

Hull have been a frustrating team to watch in recent years, with superb starts to the season fizzling out in the latter half of the year.

And Griffin believes that the squad need to push through those barriers to win a trophy.

“It’s been a really frustrating couple of years we’ve started season so well, the previous two seasons, only to drop off half way through the season and it’s been tough,” Griffin continued.

“I want to win, but as a club and as an organisation we need to push ourselves, push the barriers and say that we want to win every game. That will help us to win the Grand Final.”

Hull have added Tex Hoy, Jake Clifford, Liam Sutcliffe, Jake Trueman and Brad Dwyer to the squad for 2023 and it looks a massively more balanced side than in previous seasons.

Of course, Trueman will miss the beginning of the season with his ACL injury, but the remaining four are all set to play a key role in the opening rounds of the 2023 season.