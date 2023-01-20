Predicting every Super League side for Round One as Leeds Rhinos travel to Warrington Wolves and Hull FC host Castleford Tigers

THE Super League season is under a month away and with predictions coming in thick and fast, the anticipation is high for 2023.

With injuries, fitness and selection going to be big talking points, all eyes will be fixed firmly on Thursday 16 February when Warrington Wolves take on the Leeds Rhinos.

With that in mind and with Huddersfield Giants’ Super League fixture against St Helens being postponed due to the World Club Challenge, how will the remaining ten teams line-up for round one?

Thursday 16 February

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty, Josh Thewlis, Peter Mata’utia, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Josh Drinkwater, James Harrison, Daryl Clark, Paul Vaughan, Ben Currie, Matty Nicholson, Josh McGuire. Substitutes: Danny Walker, Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Thomas Mikaele.

Leeds Rhinos

Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Levi Edwards, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Sam Lisone, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith. Substitutes: Jarrod O’Connor, Justin Sangare, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd.

Friday 17 February

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity

Max Jowitt, Jorge Taufua, Samisoni Langi, Reece Lyne, Lewis Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Liam Hood, Jai Whitbread, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kevin Proctor. Substitutes: Liam Kay, Renouf Atoni, Morgan Smith, Jay Pitts.

Catalans Dragons

Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Matthieu Laguerre, Adam Keighran, Tom Johnstone, Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May, Julian Bousquet, Michael McIlorum, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Manu Ma’u, Matt Whitley, Benjamin Garcia, Substitutes: Alrix Da Costa, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Romain Navarrete.

Friday 17 February

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards

Gareth O’Brien, Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker, Ricky Leutele, Josh Charnley, Joe Mellor, Lachlan Lam, Tom Amone, Edwin Ipape, Rob Mulhern, Joe Wardle, Jack Hughes, John Asiata. Substitutes: Oliver Holmes, Ben Nakubuwai, Matt Davis, Kai O’Donnell.

Salford Red Devils

Dan Sarginson, Ken Sio, Deon Cross, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Jack Ormondroyd, Andy Ackers, King Vuniyayawa, Andrew Dixon, Sam Stone, Oliver Partington. Substitutes: Chris Atkin, Adam Sidlow, Shane Wright, Tyler Dupree.

Saturday 18 February

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Hull KR

Lachlan Coote, Louis Senior, Tom Opacic, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Mikey Lewis, Jordan Abdull, Jesse Sue, Matt Parcell, George King, Frankie Halton, Kane Linnett, James Batchelor. Substitutes: Jez Litten, Matty Storton, Yusuf Aydin, Sam Luckley.

Wigan Warriors

Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies. Substitutes: Brad O’Neill, Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Mike Cooper.

Sunday 19 February

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

Hull FC

Jamie Shaul, Adam Swift, Carlos Tuimavave, Liam Sutcliffe, Darnell McIntosh, Tex Hoy, Jake Clifford, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Joe Lovodua. Substitutes: Brad Dwyer, Kane Evans, Scott Taylor, Jack Brown.

Castleford Tigers

Niall Evalds, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Mamo, Jack Broadbent, Greg Eden, Jacob Miller, Gareth Widdop, Nathan Massey, Paul McShane, Albert Vete, Alex Mellor, Kenny Edwards, Joe Westerman. Substitutes: Cain Robb, Liam Watts, George Griffin, George Lawler.