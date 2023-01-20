Wakefield Trinity’s new investment plan helping Super League club prepare for ‘upcoming changes’ in rugby league

BEFORE Christmas, Wakefield Trinity launched a new investment plan in order to increase funds going into the club.

A ‘Member Shareholders’ initiative enabled supporters to invest sums from £500 into the club, and, following great uptake, it has now been revealed that such an initiative has paid for new groundskeeping equipment.

Of course, with the onset of IMG as stakeholders within the sport of rugby league, work continues to be done to get facilities as good as possible ahead of the 2023 season.

In doing so, Wakefield fans have funded their shareholder plan to enable the club to buy a Dennis R34 Rotary machine and keep the Trinity pitch in as great condition as possible.

Chairman John Minards told the Wakefield website: “We have had a very generous response to our Member Share invitation and wanted to show to those who have subscribed how we have put their investment to immediate practical effect.

“The new playing surface is a key part of our development programme as we prepare for the upcoming changes in Rugby League and this is an important piece of kit in helping ensure our pitch is Grade A standard.”