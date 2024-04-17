Rohan Smith charts successes and aims as he reflects on two-year anniversary as Leeds Rhinos boss

ROHAN SMITH believes him and his Leeds Rhinos staff have achieved a lot since he took the reins at the West Yorkshire club midway through the 2022 Super League season.

That year, Smith guided the Rhinos to a Super League Grand Final where they eventually went down to St Helens.

However, Leeds’ 2023 Super League season left a lot to be desire, with Smith’s side finishing outside the play-offs – a position which Leeds currently find themselves in at present, sitting eighth.

For Smith, he has reflected on his two-year stay at Headingley so far.

“There is a lot still to do but there are a lot of games we have played that we have accomplished some bits in some respects,” Smith said.

“The run in 2022 was something I’ve reflected on a lot and how special that was. In the meantime, last year, we had a lot of stuff to deal with off the field and behind the scenes particularly so we did a pretty good job to be in the picture given the amount of stuff that was going on.

“We did a reasonable job to be in contention within the last few weeks of the season. Whilst the bar we set was higher, we achieved a lot.

“The emerging players and the staff developed from a process point of view behind the scenes in Kirkstall. We focused on developing the academy and players coming through the system and so we have achieved a lot with a view to the future.”

Smith is keen to turn Leeds’ 2024 fortunes around and look up the table.

“It’s now down to turning our season around the right way. We have played some good stuff this year and we are one win away from where I want to be in the league at the moment.

“We have challenged some really good opposition with St Helens, Catalans and Salford etc. We have had a lot of tough games, we feel like we are hardened from this break and have come in fresh with some good work under our belt.”

