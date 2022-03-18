Super League Player of the Month for February revealed

Wigan Warriors’ Jai Field has been voted as the Player of the Month in Super League for February.

The fullback made an exceptional start to the season with three influential opening rounds, including star displays in wins over Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos which featured four tries.

It proved the perfect return after a nightmare first year at the club in 2020 which never really got started due to injury.

And Field has already continued his form into March, with another brilliant display against Castleford Tigers last night.

“It’s pleasing to win this award,” said the Australian, who joined the Warriors from Parramatta Eels.

“Rugby League is a team sport though and credit must go to my teammates too. I am loving playing in this team and we have had a good start to the season.

“I’m looking forward to what’s to come in the next few weeks.”

It was an award double for Wigan in February as Field joins his boss Matt Peet, who claimed the Coach of the Month prize.