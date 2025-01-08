Goole Vikings name ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC men as captain and vice-captain

GOOLE VIKINGS have named former England international Brett Ferres as captain for the upcoming season, supported by Jamie Shaul as vice-captain.

Ferres joined the Vikings last year after making his mark throughout his rugby league career – winning Super League, the Challenge Cup and representing his country.

He earned 15 caps for England, as well as representing the likes of Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

Shaul is a two-time Challenge Cup winner with Hull FC, and recently re-united with head coach Scott Taylor as a headline recruit for the Vikings.

Shaul has scored over 100 career tries to date and appeared more than 200 times for Hull FC.

The experienced duo will be captain and vice-captain, as part of a five member leadership group within the first-team squad.

Goole Vikings head coach, Scott Taylor, said: “Both players are strong leaders and role models for our club, and two people we can trust, lean on and will give us honest feedback.

“Brett’s experience speaks for itself, he has led from the front since day one, he talks well and has helped bring our group together. He knows what it takes to be successful.”

He added, “Jamie has been leading the group at training and will set an example on the field, guiding the young lads and bringing us direction. He has been a good support for me in my first season as a head coach.

“They will both be fantastic ambassadors from the club on and off the field.”