Hull FC rocked by season-ending injury to Super League star

HULL FC have been rocked by the news that Davy Litten will miss the rest of the 2024 Super League season with an MCL injury.

Litten, who has been in and out of the Hull side in 2024, suffered the injury in the Black and Whites’ superb 24-22 triumph over Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

That was Hull’s just third win of the season following a difficult year at the MKM Stadium. And now the club’s issues have mounted due to Litten’s injury.

Hull head coach, Simon Grix, told BBC Radio Humberside: “I’m really disappointed for Davy because he’s had a crack and he’s gone well.

“It wasn’t long into the game at the weekend where he came out of a tackle and, he ran back a little bit gingerly.

“He got through the game, obviously scored a lovely try after that, and had a hand in a lot of other good stuff as well, so there were no concerns after the game.

“It’s just when he’s come in in the morning, they do whatever tests they need to do, and his knee was a little bit unstable.”

