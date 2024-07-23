Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam’s response to signing speculation of former Castleford Tigers livewire

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks following the loss of the likes of John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes for 2025.

One name that has been banded about has been Manly Sea Eagles starlet Bailey Hodgson, with Rugby League Live revealing that the Leopards had signed the fullback to become a key part of the club’s set-up in upcoming seasons.

Hodgson, who came through the academy at Super League rivals Castleford Tigers, has yet to play a first-grade game in the NRL following a number of harrowing injuries.

Having joined the Sea Eagles from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2024 season, the 21-year-old has made 15 appearances for the club’s NSW Cup feeder side in which he has scored two tries, provided two try assists and is averaging 131 running metres per match.

Rugby League Live, however, has revealed that Hodgson is on his way home and will link up with Leigh.

For Leopards boss Adrian Lam, he has refused to touch upon that speculation.

“It’s an area that the club doesn’t speak about until it is in play. I’ve got no comment on Bailey, it’s something that needs to be asked of our head of rugby Chris Chester,” Lam said.

“He won’t be in this week, if there is any info to release on him it will be made known.”

