Hull FC-Salford Red Devils Super League clash records disappointing BBC viewing figures

HULL FC went down 58-4 to the Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon in a defeat that left the Black and Whites bottom of the Super League table.

Less than 10,000 people attended that fixture at the MKM Stadium, with Hull notoriously able to achieve over five figures in the majority of Super League seasons.

However, the fact that the game was also broadcast live on BBC Two will not have helped gate receipts either.

All in all, according to Rugby League on TV, the fixture saw an average of 273,000 people tune in to watch on terrestrial television, with a peak of 317,000.

That equates to a 3.2 per cent audience share.

Hull FC v Salford on BBC 2

273,000 average

3.2% audience share

317,000 peak. https://t.co/U7Uq1ehSgr — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) September 15, 2024

