Six Super League players charged following weekend action

SIX Super League players have been charged following the action at the weekend.

With the end-of-season play-offs in firm sight, Hull KR will be without captain Elliot Minchella for two games after he was charged with Grade C Head Contact.

His KR teammate, Niall Evalds, has been charged with a Grade B Head Contact, but he escapes with a £250 fine.

The only other player banned from the weekend is Catalans Dragons centre Arthur Romano, who has been charged with Grade B Head Contact and thus a one-match penalty notice.

Other charges include Huddersfield Giants pair Jack Billington (Grade B Head Contact) and Olly Russell (Grade B Trip) as well as Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker (Grade B Dangerous Contact) with all three players given a £250 fine.

