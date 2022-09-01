Hull FC secure Cameron Scott

Hull FC academy graduate Cameron Scott has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

The centre will now remain at the MKM Stadium for 2023, with the club holding the option to extend the 22-year-old deal by a further 12 months.

The centre has made just shy of 40 first-grade appearances for FC since his senior debut in 2018.

Scott returned to action against Toulouse last Sunday after suffering two different injuries set backs this year and is now looking to push on to the next level at the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted. For me, it just felt like the right decision for me to stay here,” said Scott.

“It’s not been the best year with a couple of injuries keeping me out of action, but I’m back now and I feel like I’m in such a good place both mentally and physically.

“The contract extension gives me a chance to put this year aside and really get excited about what’s to come in 2023.

“I think my hard work and professionalism off the field showed on the pitch when I got back out there on Sunday. I’m happy with how that performance went, but I put it down to the hard work that’s been done behind the scenes over the last few months.”

Head coach Brett Hodgson added: “We’re delighted that Cam has signed on to stay with us because he still has so much potential to unlock.

“I thought the way he came back into the side and performed on Sunday was admirable, especially after such an extended time on the sidelines.

“But now it’s time for Cam to prove that he deserves a place in the side week after week and we got a glimpse of that on Sunday – that’s his main challenge at the minute.

“I really like him. I think he’s a great kid and he respects what he has to do for the team. But on the field, he’s got a great frame and he’s got good speed. He just needs to stay injury-free and we’re hopeful that 2023 will bring that. Fingers crossed, he’ll be able to earn a place in our starting 17.”