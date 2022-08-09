Hull FC secure signing of Leeds Rhinos star for 2023 season

Leeds Rhinos’ Liam Sutcliffe will join Hull FC from next season on a three-year contract.

Sutcliffe, who can play at centre, halfback or in the back row, still had a year remaining on his deal at Headingley but Leeds coach Rohan Smith has allowed him to move on.

The 27-year-old has spent his whole career to date with the Rhinos and made more than 200 appearances, while also being capped once by England.

But Sutcliffe will start a new chapter next year as Hull FC’s third confirmed recruit for 2023, after Jake Trueman and Tex Hoy.

“Having spent pretty much my entire career at Leeds and being a homegrown player, it’s a big decision for me to make the move, but it’s one I’m really excited for,” said Sutcliffe.

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson said: “I’m really grateful to the club for their effort in securing Liam’s signature, it isn’t often a player of his calibre becomes an option whilst still under contract.

“We’re excited about what Liam can add to our squad – his utility value adds some real strength across the park for us being able to fill in in a number of positions when required to do so and his recent performances at centre for Leeds has showcased his quality.

“He comes to us as a proven winner with multiple honours under his belt, and to have over 200 career games at just 27 years old, he’s in the prime of his career and he will add invaluable experience to our playing squad for 2023 and beyond.”

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said of Sutcliffe’s impending departure: “He has been offered a long-term contract by Hull FC and his departure will allow some flexibility with our salary cap for next season. He will leave with the very best wishes of everyone at the Rhinos.”