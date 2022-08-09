Wales confirm World Cup warm-up fixture

Wales will play a World Cup warm-up match against Lebanon at Swinton’s Heywood Road on Saturday, October 8 (3pm).

It’s a key clash for both sides, with John Kear’s Dragons, who were beaten 34-10 by France in Albi in June, preparing to face 2017 semi-finalists Tonga as well as Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands in Group D.

Lebanon, quarter-finalists five years ago, will be up against New Zealand, Jamaica and Ireland in Group C.

The Cedars, led by former Australia rugby union coach and current Argentina boss Michael Cheika, defeated Malta 30-14 in June.

Wales Rugby League chair Brian Juliff said: “Lebanon are a quality team and populated with a core of experienced Australian NRL players.

“This will provide us with a perfect match as we get ready to face very similar opposition in the finals.

“Our opening game at the World Cup is against the Cook Islands who are of a similar player group to Lebanon, so this game will be formative to our preparations.

“We anticipate a tough and entertaining encounter against Lebanon, and we will field our strongest team.”