Petition to halt implementation of new rugby league tackle height laws gets thousands of signatures

A petition to stop the implementation of the new rugby league tackle height laws has accrued thousands of signatures as angry rugby league fans make their feelings known.

At the end of last week, the Rugby Football League (RFL) revealed that, from 2025, tackling above the armpit will be illegal in professional rugby league, with that notion coming into being in 2024 for the amateur game.

The powers-that-be have been determined to limit the amount of head contact and foul play as well as concussion after-effects in players.

However, it’s fair to say that the rugby league fraternity – including players and fans – have not taken kindly to the new measures and now a petition has been created on change.org in a bid to stop the law from taking place in the game.

Almost 4,000 have since signed the petition with the description stating: “As a devoted amateur coach and long-time fan of rugby league, I have watched the game evolve over 30 years. Recently, however, I am deeply concerned about the new tackle ruling proposed by our governing body. This rule aims to eliminate contact for under six & under seven from 2024 and only start contact at under tens. This drastic change threatens to undermine participation at the grassroots level.

“Rugby is not merely a sport; it’s an institution that teaches teamwork, discipline, and resilience. The physical aspect of rugby is integral to its identity – it’s what makes rugby ‘rugby’. By delaying contact until under tens, we risk alienating young players who might lose interest due to this significant shift in gameplay.

“Moreover, research shows that early introduction to controlled contact can help young players develop better tackling techniques and reduce injury risks later on (source: British Journal of Sports Medicine). Therefore, this new rule might inadvertently increase injury rates among older children who are suddenly introduced to full-contact play without adequate preparation.

“The love for this game runs deep within me as an amateur coach. It pains me to see these changes slowly eroding the essence of a sport that has brought joy and camaraderie to so many people worldwide.

“We urge the Rugby Football League (RFL) to reconsider implementing these new rules without thorough consideration of their potential impact on grassroots participation and player safety. Please sign this petition if you share our concern for preserving the integrity of rugby league for future generations.”

