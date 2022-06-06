Hull FC, St Helens and Warrington Wolves stars banned by match review panel

Brothers Sione and Peter Mata’utia have both been handed suspensions by the match review panel following the latest round of Super League fixtures.

St Helens back-row Sione has been given a two-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact in their win at Toulouse Olympique, and will now miss home fixtures against Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves centre Peter has been given a one-match suspension, also for Grade B dangerous contact in his side’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos, so must sit out this weekend’s trip to Wakefield Trinity.

The only other Super League player to receive a ban is Hull FC prop Scott Taylor, who will miss his team’s visit to Catalans Dragons this week with a one-game ban for Grade B dangerous contact.

Hull KR’s Matt Parcell and Salford Red Devils’ Harvey Livett escaped suspension despite Grade A charges of dangerous contact and disputing a decision respectively.

Leeds’ Muizz Mustapha and Warrington’s Jacob Gannon, meanwhile, have been referred to a tribunal for a Grade E dangerous throw and Grade D dangerous contact respectively, following separate incidents in a recent Reserves match between the two clubs.