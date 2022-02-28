The Garry Schofield Column: Leeds Rhinos look in real trouble

People say nothing is decided so early in a season.

But for me, the next four league games are crucial for Leeds’ prospects.

It’s Wakefield away on Thursday, then a home game against Hull and a trip to Salford before the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, when the Super League sides enter.

After that comes the small matter of a visit from St Helens.

None of that quartet of matches are what you would call straightforward, especially when you’re in the kind of shape Richie Agar’s side are at the moment.

As a Leeds lad, former player and now a supporter, it pains me to say this, but two words come to mind to describe the Rhinos now – rubbish and boring.

I thought the performance against Catalans on Thursday was the worst since that Challenge Cup defeat by Bradford back in 2019.

Steve McNamara’s side didn’t have to do anything special to get the points.

I had Leeds down to finish third, but after a trio of defeats in as many matches, I’m having serious second thoughts.

I know there are players absent, but the Rhinos have a big squad, and there’s no point moaning and groaning about injuries and suspensions. You have to get on with it.

You hear it said that playing entertaining rugby is in the DNA at Leeds, but there’s no evidence of that currently, and after Catalans completed their 10-4 victory, the fans’ frustration was clear to hear.

I’ve said this before, but where is the Sean Long influence and the promised open, fluent rugby and passing from all areas? Halfback partners Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer look miles off the pace, as do quite a few others.

In terms of a team performance, I’d give it two out of ten, and it’s hard not to compare Leeds with Wigan, who made it three from three at the expense of Huddersfield and keep rolling along.

Matt Peet is going about things quietly but effectively, providing some entertainment along the way.

Castleford stuck in the starting gates

There’s still no sign of things improving for Lee Radford and his Castleford team.

That 26-10 loss at Hull KR on Friday isn’t the result he’d have wanted ahead of Sunday’s home meeting with his old employers Hull, particularly as the Black and Whites rolled Salford over with a nine-try display on Saturday (and I’m really pleased for their fans, who have been crying out for a bit of entertainment).

Rovers certainly weren’t firing on all cylinders, but they were still strong enough to tame the Tigers, and as far as Tony Smith is concerned, a win’s a win, and his men are finally off the mark.

Matt Parcell was a stand-out for the home team, and I also enjoyed the performances of Sam Wood, Mikey Lewis and Jordan Abdull.

Rovers’ halfbacks were far more creative than Castleford’s pairing of Gareth O’Brien and Jake Trueman, while Paul McShane is looking well off the pace, and nowhere near the player we all know he can be.

The side looks to be lacking leadership and confidence as well as any league points, and once again, the only player who really posed any problems was Joe Westerman.

People will say the Tigers are a team in transition, but Radders has had plenty of time to plan for this year, the chance to shape the squad and a whole pre-season, and the pressure is very much on.

If things don’t go well against Hull, the visiting fans will certainly let Radders and his sidekick Andy Last know!

Here’s how I rated the two starting sides at Craven Park:

Rovers: Dagger 6, Wood 8, Takairangi 7, Kenny-Dowall 8, Hall 6, Lewis 8, Abdull 8, Storton 8, Parcell 9, King 8, Halton 7, Linnett 7, Minchella 7.

Castleford: Evalds 5, Olpherts 4, Turner 4, Fonua 4, Faraimo 4, Trueman 3, O’Brien 3, Massey 5, McShane 4, Griffin 6, Sutcliffe 5, Blair 6, Westerman 8.

Wakefield, who have travelled to both last year’s Grand Finalists in successive weeks, gave it a go at St Helens, but found the defending champions too strong.

And Toulouse already look in deep trouble after Warrington eased through 32-18 in France to make it three wins from three for them, and like Trinity, Leeds and Castleford, three defeats in three for Toulouse.

While it will be tight, I reckon Leeds will finally taste victory (by four) when they head to Belle Vue, but I can’t yet see success for either Castleford or Toulouse, and I’m going Hull by eight at the former on Friday and Wigan by 24 in France on Saturday.

Friday’s Warrington versus Catalans clash should be interesting (I’m predicting a seven-point victory for the Wolves), while over at Hull KR, I believe St Helens will win by 18.

The other game on Sunday pits Huddersfield against Salford, and I think Giants coach Ian Watson will finally get the better of his old club (by ten).

Monday rugby winning me over

I must admit I was a little bit unsure about Monday-night matches.

It’s easy to understand Premier Sports’ desire to establish a regular slot for coverage after they agreed their deal to televise Championship and some Challenge Cup games.

But I wasn’t so certain how players or supporters would take to the idea.

I’m set to complete a hat-trick of attending Monday matches in person tonight (February 28) when I go to the Leigh versus Widnes cup-tie after attending the funeral of my old Great Britain team-mate Dessie Drummond (hopefully it’s a rousing clash, because I reckon that’s what he’d have wanted after what is sure to be a sad and solemn occasion).

After seeing Featherstone face off against Leigh, Dewsbury Chairman Mark Sawyer kindly invited me to watch the Rams take on Widnes last Monday.

I also went to York against Leigh the day before and got to meet the new City Knights owner Clint Goodchild and was both interested in and impressed with what he had to say about his plans for continuing the great work done by Jon Flatman.

And I thoroughly enjoyed each occasion.

There were more than 2,500 inside the Tetley’s Stadium at Dewsbury to see the meeting of two proper old Rugby League clubs – and fair play to those ever-passionate Widnes fans who made the trip across the motorway, because they certainly made a big contribution to a great atmosphere.

By the way, I’m also impressed with the team Simon Finnigan has put together, and it’s great to see the name Widnes back at the top of a table.

Like so many sports fans, I always think there’s an extra dimension when a game is under floodlights, and Dewsbury and Widnes served up some entertaining action.

In both the evening matches I have been to so far, both the players and the fans seemed to be buying into the concept, and the fact that it’s a regular weekly thing means we can build up a bit of a brand around Monday night rugby.

