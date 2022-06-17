Hull FC suffer huge injury blow as star ruled out for season

Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

The 30-year-old was forced off in Hull’s Super League defeat at Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Scans have confirmed the severity of the issue and Tuimavave, who had only made eight appearances this year due to other injuries, will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

The New Zealand-born former Samoa international will undergo surgery on Friday.

“I’m absolutely gutted my season has come to an end through injury,” said Tuimavave, who joined Hull FC in 2016 and helped them to Challenge Cup triumphs in each of his first two seasons.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard and had many goals that I set out to achieve this season, so to have my campaign ended like this is heartbreaking.

“I want to thank my family for their support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me and sent me messages over the last few days – I appreciate it so much.

“I’ve got a long road to recovery ahead but I’ll get myself right, doing everything possible to get back bigger and better for next season.”