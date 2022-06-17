Konrad Hurrell on why he has signed new St Helens contract

St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at the club for a second season.

The Tongan international joined the Super League champions from Leeds Rhinos ahead of this year.

After a strong first half to the campaign in which he has scored five tries in 15 appearances, Hurrell has committed to another twelve months at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The 30-year-old believes he has been able to turn his playing career around since joining, so couldn’t refuse an offer to stay for longer.

“I signed for Saints for one year last season and it was a case of seeing how I went from there.

“I didn’t have a great year personally and I felt like I needed to turn it around coming into a club with a great environment, great players and staff to try and get my game back to where it needed to be.

“Now I have got another opportunity to stay here a bit longer and I couldn’t say ‘no’. My partner and I are excited to be here for another year.

“I have been enjoying it so much here. I am happy and playing well so it is great to get the opportunity to stay for another year next season.”

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf added: “He took a punt on joining us last season on a one-year deal to help his career, but we knew he would be a good signing for us as I know him as both a player and a person.

“I knew we had the environment here at Saints that would help him perform to his best and what we are seeing is Koni playing with a smile on his face, he is enjoying his footy and is a big influence on our group and he will only get better.”