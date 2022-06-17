Shaun Wane names four debutants as England reveal team for All Stars clash

St Helens trio Jack Welsby, Matty Lees and Joe Batchelor will make their England debuts against the Combined Nations All Stars alongside Huddersfield Giants’ Jake Wardle.

After impressive form for the Super League leaders this season, Welsby will start at stand-off while forwards Lees and Batchelor are both named among the interchanges.

Wardle will start at centre for Saturday’s mid-season international at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium (kick-off 5.45pm).

Five Warrington players were initially named in Shaun Wane’s 20-man squad but three of them are the trio to miss out on selection, as Matty Ashton is denied an England debut and will watch from the sidelines with Joe Philbin and Stefan Ratchford.

Catalans Dragons duo Michael McIlorum and Mike McMeeken are both recalled after long absences from England duty, and they will start at hooker and back-row respectively.

Hull KR’s Ryan Hall and Salford Red Devils’ Kallum Watkins will also be back in England colours in the threequarter line.

George Williams gets the nod at scrum-half despite a difficult season so far with Warrington, while Catalans’ Sam Tomkins will captain the side from fullback.

“I’ve picked a group of players who in my heart I know can do the job,” said Wane.

“Some are new to the set up; others like Ryan Hall are very experienced and are still performing at a high level.

“I’ve made the call on George Williams who, on his day, is one of the best in the world. If it doesn’t work out, it’s on me as head coach.

“Our preparation has been excellent, the players have been superb in training and there’s a good spirit in camp.”

England team to face Combined Nations All Stars: 1 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons); 2 Tommy Makinson (St Helens), 3 Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), 4 Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), 5 Ryan Hall (Hull KR); 6 Jack Welsby (St Helens), 7 George Williams (Warrington Wolves); 8 Alex Walmsley (St Helens), 9 Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), 10 Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves); 11 Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), 12 Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), 13 John Bateman (Wigan Warriors). Interchanges: 14 Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers); 15 Joe Batchelor (St Helens); 16 Matty Lees (St Helens); 17 Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos).