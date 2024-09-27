Hull FC to host Fans Forum with Richie Myler and Adam Pearson to address fans

HULL FC supporters will have the opportunity to hear from Adam Pearson and Richie Myler at a Fans Forum this November.

In association with BBC Radio Humberside and FC Voices, Hull FC’s Chairman will be joined by the club’s Director of Rugby to review a disappointing year on the field, whilst looking ahead to the 2025 season.

The Fans Forum will take place on Wednesday 13th November at 6.00pm in the Legend’s Lounge at the MKM Stadium.

The questions will be led by BBC Radio Humberside’s Richard Stead, before supporters in attendance will have the opportunity to put their own questions to both Adam Pearson and Richie Myler.

Places are limited and will be allocated places on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For supporters unable to attend the Fans Forum, they will still be able to follow along by listening to BBC Radio Humberside’s live broadcast.

