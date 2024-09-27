Wigan Warriors chairman passionately calls for “more attention” in one aspect of player welfare

WIGAN WARRIORS chairman Chris Brookes has called for “more attention” to be placed in one aspect of player welfare.

In recent years, player welfare has become a major talking point in rugby league, with attempts to minimise the number of head knocks and concussions taking precedence for the governing body.

In the wake of a lawsuit headed by over 100 former rugby league players, action has since been taken in a bid to make the sport safer.

For Brookes, who himself used to be a doctor for the likes of Wigan and Great Britain, he believes that rugby league deserves a pat on the back for the way in which it has dealt with the science regarding concussions, but there needs to now be a focus on player load over the course of a season.

“There’s been huge progress this year with minimising contact with the head and I think the game deserves significant credit as to how it has grasped the evidence and moved forward,” Brookes said on the League Express podcast.

“The RFL, Tony Sutton (RFL CEO) and Robert Hicks (RFL’s Director of Operations and Legal) especially, have done a really good job to have an inclusive debate as possible as they could.

“Changes have been brought into the professional game which have made a meaningful difference in reducing contact with the head.

“Where we need to pay more attention is the question of player load. I say that because contact with the head, there is always the risk of players suffering head trauma which could then have a serious effect on the player.

“However, the question of load over a period of time focus and attention, I think, is a place that will yield huge dividends in terms of player welfare.

“The RFL and Brain Health Committee have made great strides around this in terms of recommendations and now they are a part of the game in terms of how many games a player can play in different positions.”

